MOORE HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida has lost another endangered Florida panther.

It’s the 15th panther death attributed to a fatal vehicle collision, out of 18 total deaths this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 4-month-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County, in a rural area west of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the wild, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

