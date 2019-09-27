MOORE HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida has lost another endangered Florida panther.
It’s the 15th panther death attributed to a fatal vehicle collision, out of 18 total deaths this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 4-month-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County, in a rural area west of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the wild, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
