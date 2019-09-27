Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A man accused of raping a blind woman makes his first court appearance Friday in Fort Lauderdale.
Brandon Barther is charged with sexual assault. Barther was linked to the attack by DNA.
Investigators say it happened in September of 2018 in Deerfield Beach, but the DNA match was just recently made.
According to the arrest report, Barther offered to give the victim a ride home from a club, but ended up taking her to a parking lot and sexually assaulting her.
Bond was set at 200-thousand dollars. He’s also facing several other, unrelated charges that carry a no bond hold.
