Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical storm Karen is barely hanging on.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 475 miles south of Bermuda. It was moving to the north-northeast at 15 mph with 40 mph winds.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles southeast of the center.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.
A northeastward to eastward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Friday. Karen, or its remnants, are then expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
You must log in to post a comment.