Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Tropical Storm Karen, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical storm Karen is barely hanging on.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 475 miles south of Bermuda. It was moving to the north-northeast at 15 mph with 40 mph winds.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles southeast of the center.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

A northeastward to eastward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Friday. Karen, or its remnants, are then expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments