MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday morning Karen struggled and was barely a tropical storm in the western Atlantic.
Karen’s circulation is quite broad and weak on the west side. At 5 a.m., it was about 520 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico and was moving north-northeast at 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
Karen is forecast to move towards the northeast and then east through Friday.
The National Hurricane Center expects Karen will slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend. Karen is expected to weaken as it moves into an unfavorable environment with drier air and wind shear. It is expected to become a depression by Friday and likely a remnant area of low pressure by this weekend.
There’s uncertainty regarding the track and intensity this weekend and early next week because Karen may weaken and dissipate as it meanders south of Bermuda. The CBS4 Weather team will continue to watch it closely.
Meanwhile, Lorenzo strengthened into a Major Category 3 Hurricane Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. Lorenzo was located 995 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.
Lorenzo was moving to the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour and is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane likely later today.
Lorenzo is forecast to move northeast through Friday and then turn north on Saturday. Lorenzo is forecast to become a Category 2 by this weekend and remain in the open waters of the central Atlantic. Lorenzo is not a threat to land.
You must log in to post a comment.