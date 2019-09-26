WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – School safety advocates, including a Parkland shooting survivor and the parent of a slain student, told a House panel that reactive measures are not enough to stop shootings. They’re calling on Congress to act to prevent the next school massacre.

“We have failed you,” said Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green.

The gun debate shifted to school safety on Capitol Hill as advocates testified before a House panel.

Lawmakers heard from 16-year-old Lauren Hogg, who survived the 2018 Parkland shooting.

“Do you think we would act?” asked Democratic New York Rep. Max Rose.

“I hope one day you will. Unfortunately, if that takes until people my age are in your positions,” Hogg said. “We’re gonna be the legislators sitting in your seats. We’re going to be ones who’ve lived through this who will have to make these changes.”

Max Schachter’s son, Alex, was one of 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We know that the next school mass murderer is out there. It is not a question of if, it is a question of when,” said Schachter, who founded Safe Schools for Alex.

After the Parkland Shooting, Congress passed measures to fund grant programs for school violence prevention training and infrastructure improvements. A White House commission suggested arming school personnel.

“I, as an individual and representative for March For Our Lives, strongly oppose the notion that arming teachers will make our schools safer,” Hogg said.

Schachter also suggested the current lock-down drills many schools undertake may not be effective.

“Training in a lock down, which is what many school are doing, is just teaching the next school shooter exactly where to go,” Schachter said. “We need to be training them and giving the options based training.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Donald Trump called earlier this week to say he and lawmakers have been making progress on gun safety and that “pretty soon” she’d hear what he’s decided.

Recently, the president said Democrats don’t have time to work on gun safety, because of the house impeachment inquiry.

Any congressional action on gun safety measures is likely at least two weeks away. That’s because they’re about to go on a two-week recess.