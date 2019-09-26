Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Margate police officer has been arrested and suspended without pay after allegedly trying to buy illegal drugs from an undercover officer in Lantana.
Investigators say officer Christopher K. Kanan was trying to acquire GHB and methamphetamine from an undercover agent on Wednesday.
The arrest affidavit stated Kanan had $800 in cash at the time of his arrest.
A 9 mm handgun was found in his pickup truck and a small container of GHB.
Kanan is facing numerous charges.
You must log in to post a comment.