MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s own Jennifer Lopez will be joined by Shakira as the main performers at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami.

J. Lo and Shakira both took to social media Thursday to announce the news.

A short time later, Pepsi also tweeted the news.

Super Bowl 54 takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Feb. 2.

Other recent celebrities who have performed at the Super Bowl include Maroon 5, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Jennifer Lopez has strong ties to Miami. She just wrapped up her It’s My Party tour here, Miami Beach declared it Jennifer Lopez Day on her 50th birthday on July 24 and gave her a key to the city.

She and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez also have a home here.

Shakira tweeted “It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

Shakira also has a waterfront mansion on Miami Beach but lives primarily in Barcelona, Spain, with her professional soccer player mate Gerard Piqué and their two children.