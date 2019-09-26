Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police arrested a man they say went onto a basketball court and hit a player during a fight.
Hollywood police said on September 18th they received a call about a fight at the Washington Park gymnasium where two girls basketball teams were playing.
When officers arrived they were told an adult, possibly a family member of one of the players, had gone onto the court and hit a player on the opposing team. Officers were shown a cellphone video of the incident.
Witness statements led them to Bennet Wyche who was arrested and charged with battery.
