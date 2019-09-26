WATCH LIVE:CBS News Special Report on House intelligence committee hearing on the whistleblower complaint
Filed Under:Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma, Local TV, Miami News

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – Two years after Hurricane Irma destroyed it, a Keys hospital is finally getting rebuilt.

After the September 2017 storm, Fisherman’s Community Hospital set up tents in the parking lot, resembling a warzone military encampment. That was eventually replaced by modular buildings.

CEO Rick Freeburg said the hospital is now committed to a new, state-of-the-art facility. Ground was broken last week and the $43 million one-story building is slated to open in the summer of 2021.

The hospital is only one of three along the 133-mile island chain. The nearest hospital is about an hour away in either direction.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments