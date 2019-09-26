Comments
MARATHON (CBSMiami) – Two years after Hurricane Irma destroyed it, a Keys hospital is finally getting rebuilt.
After the September 2017 storm, Fisherman’s Community Hospital set up tents in the parking lot, resembling a warzone military encampment. That was eventually replaced by modular buildings.
CEO Rick Freeburg said the hospital is now committed to a new, state-of-the-art facility. Ground was broken last week and the $43 million one-story building is slated to open in the summer of 2021.
The hospital is only one of three along the 133-mile island chain. The nearest hospital is about an hour away in either direction.
