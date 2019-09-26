TAMPA (CNN) – An 87-year-old woman is accused of killing her disabled, adult grandson for fear that no one would care for him after she died.

Bradenton police arrived at a Florida apartment complex around noon on Sunday to respond to reports of a deceased individual. There they found the body of 30-year-old Joel Parks, according to Bradenton police Captain Brian Thiers.

Parks was a man with disabilities who lived in a group home during the week and with his grandmother, Lillian Parks, on the weekend. Parks was found by his sister. His father was deceased, and his mother was estranged, Thiers said.

Authorities did not specify the nature of Parks’ disabilities, but Thiers did say he was unable to care for himself.

While police were on the scene Lillian Parks made comments indicating that she intentionally overdosed Joel, out of fears over her own health as his part-time caretaker, Thiers said.

“You never know totally what someone is thinking. In this case, I don’t know if she’s thinking about the wellbeing of her grandson or if she’s thinking about herself,” Thiers said.

Lillian Parks is currently in protective medical custody until she is released by a doctor, charges against her are pending.

Police are awaiting a toxicology report to determine what was given to Joel.

