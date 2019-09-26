FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Ashely Saybe lived only six years but in that short time she touched many lives and gave two people the gift of life.

“To me she was beautiful, in my eyes she was so beautiful, she was a really strong little girl,” said Ashley’s sister Melissa Hidalgo.

“My daughter was an angel,” said Ashley’s mother Marina Madrid-Saybe.

Ashley suffered from severe chronic medical issues and ever since her birth her mother never left her side. Madrid-Saybe said she was with her little angel until the last minute of her life.

“No parent is ever prepared to lose a child,” she said.

On July 15th, Broward Health and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital staff lined the halls to honor Ashely as she went from the pediatric intensive care unit to the operating room to become an organ donor, her mother and her family were right beside her.

“I felt very sad but at the same time, I had faith and hope knowing that my daughter was going to give the gift of life to another person. I asked God as I was taking that walk to save a life. And I asked him to please look over the doctors so they can save my daughters organs,” said Madrid-Saybe.

They did. The doctors were able to save three of her organs.

Although Ashley may be gone, her memory will live on forever in others.

“Knowing that there’s a part of her in someone else brings me joy. I know that they’re living because of her,” said Hidalgo.

Madrid-Saybe said an eight-month-old girl and a 64-year-old man are alive today because Ashley’s lifesaving gift and that brings her comfort.

Currently, there are nearly 2,000 children in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving organ.