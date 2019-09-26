TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A new baby is coming to the governor’s mansion next year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Thursday that their family of four is growing to a crew of five, with a tweeted photo showing the First Family holding an ultrasound image.

Casey DeSantis tweeted that she was thrilled to announce the pregnancy on her 10-year anniversary with the governor.

They have a 1-year-old boy, Mason, and a 2-year-old girl, Madison. The third child will join the family next year. “Madison and Mason are so thrilled to have another sibling,” Casey DeSantis tweeted.

The governor tweeted he and Casey DeSantis are “overjoyed” with the news and thank God for “another precious gift.”

With two toddlers, it has become a running quip for the governor to say the mansion has been baby-proofed to protect the irreplaceable history inside the building.

“Looks like the governor’s mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer,” he tweeted Thursday.

