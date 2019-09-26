Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new real estate email scam has cybercriminals cashing in.
They’re called business email compromise scams.
The scams come in the form of emails from con artists posing as attorneys asking home buyers to wire them thousands of dollars for closing costs.
Better Business Bureau investigator Steve Baker said there has been an exploding number of real estate email scams between 2015 and 2017.
“Eighty percent of businesses have gotten one of these emails in the last year,” he said.
The BBB’s advice to consumers is to call to confirm all money transactions and do not rely on email.
You must log in to post a comment.