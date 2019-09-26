MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman found inside a Deerfield Beach home on Wednesday morning.

The bodies were those of a 41-year-old woman who lived alone in the home and a 24-year-old male.

Investigators are not releasing many details. Neighbors say they heard gunfire Tuesday night.

“I heard about three and he said, ‘No, mom, it was about six or seven shots.’ I said, ‘That ain’t no fire cracker, somebody is shooting over there,’” said neighbor Katherine Sanders.

The bodies were found inside a home in the area of the 400 block of NE 39th Street at around 9:40 a.m.

“You have crime in every neighborhood and you come out and see the news and the crime scene must be something tragic,” said neighbor Carolyn Tharp. “When you see something like that you don’t know if there was violence. If it was sudden.”

“There were some co-workers who came to check on an employee from a doctor’s office. She had not come to work and they were disturbed. They went to the home they discovered the bodies of two individuals, a co-worker and a male,” said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright.

When the woman’s co-worker came to the home, they looked into the house through an open door and saw one of the victims. They immediately called 911.

The owner of the crime scene home lives next door. She did not want to talk to CBS4’s Hank Tester about her renter.

“The detectives do have the incident classified as a homicide investigation,” Coleman-Wright said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is not saying how the two died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).