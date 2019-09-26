Filed Under:David Weinstein, Donald Trump, Impeachment Inquiry, Local TV, Nancy Pelosi, Whistleblower Complaint


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attorney David Weinstein stopped by the CBS4 Studio once again to help sort out the latest developments in the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump.

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

On Wednesday, the summary of the conversation between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine was released.

A day later, the whistleblower complaint was declassified and released.

Weinstein discussed if Thursday’s revelations drastically changed the landscape.

Watch his interview in the video player above.

