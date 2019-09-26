Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attorney David Weinstein stopped by the CBS4 Studio once again to help sort out the latest developments in the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump.
Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.
On Wednesday, the summary of the conversation between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine was released.
A day later, the whistleblower complaint was declassified and released.
Weinstein discussed if Thursday’s revelations drastically changed the landscape.
Watch his interview in the video player above.
