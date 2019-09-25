Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Microsoft is issuing two emergency warnings to update Windows now or face security risks.
The updates address problems with Internet Explorer and Windows Defender, which is an anti-virus software.
The bug makes it possible for a remote attacker to take over a computer and prevent legitimate users from utilizing the software.
Users must install the security update for Internet Explorer manually but the update for Windows Defender will be installed automatically.
