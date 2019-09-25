MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct posted video on social media that tells a different story.

Emanuel Williams videotaped his encounter with three Miami police officers on the night of Sept. 22nd.

The cops were called out to the scene in Overtown when Williams’ ex-girlfriend called them to help her get her belongings from an apartment.

In the video, you hear an officer threatening Williams just because he was recording.

Then, at one point, one of the cops is seen knocking the phone out of Williams’ hand.

Right after that, you hear the officers taking him down and arresting him.

Williams shared his interaction with the officers in two posts on Instagram:

According to the arrest report, Williams was “yelling, screaming, and behaving belligerent.”

In the arrest report, the arresting officer stated he arrested Williams because “he continued to place his cellphone withing very close proximity of my face, once again breaching the distance within my reactionary gap.”

CBS4 News reached out to the Miami Police Department and received the following statement from Officer Kenia Fallat:

“The City of Miami Police Department is aware of a cellular phone video surfacing on social media showing our uniformed officers involved in an arrest with a suspect who was filming. Our Internal Affairs Section is also aware and investigating the circumstances that led up to the video. “