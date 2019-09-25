MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Still overwhelmed by grief, a woman whose mother was killed by a hit and run driver earlier this month wants justice.

Marisol O’Farrill reached out exclusively to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench to talk about the night of September 12th.

“She meant the world to me. She was my everything,” said O’Farrill of her 46-year-old mother Yenitza Roques, “She was very happy, kind, loving. She had a free spirit.”

On that fateful night, Roques was struck by a vehicle on NW 67th Avenue near 170th Street just before 11 p.m. Surveillance video from the area shows the dog she was walking when she was hit. Her beloved poodle Mimi survived the deadly accident.

“She was out walking her dog when a black SUV pulled a U-turn and struck her and kept going and a second vehicle ran her over and stopped,” said O’Farrill. “I was devastated. I can’t understand how someone can hit someone like that and keep going. This is not fair. This heinous. She did not deserve this. It’s unbelievable. It still seems unreal to me every day.”

O’Farrill told D’Oench that she hopes someone will hear her message.

“I would like to say whoever did for whoever did this to please come forward. Or anybody who knows anything please come forward and contact the Miami-Dade police department. They took my mother. She had an eight-year-old granddaughter. Please come forward,” she said. “It would mean justice for my mother. Justice for Yenitza.”

Miami-Dade police are looking for information on the black SUV and its driver. Anyone who can help is urged to call Miami-dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There’s a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.