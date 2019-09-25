  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A woman digging for change at Florida toll booth led to a road rage incident that left her scared for her life.

It happened Friday afternoon, north of Tampa.

The woman says she was driving to Jacksonville to visit a friend and wasn’t familiar with the area. That’s why she didn’t have toll money. As she looked around her car and purse for change, a driver in a Volkswagen Beetle rammed her car repeatedly.

The woman said anyone who gets angry because they can’t wait a few more seconds at a toll booth shouldn’t be allowed on the road.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators pulled the vehicle registration from nearby cameras and tracked the car to a home in Tarpon Springs. Troopers are now trying to locate the driver.

