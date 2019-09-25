TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Senate special master officially released its recommendation to reinstate Broward Sheriff Scott Israel on Wednesday.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE RECOMMENDATION IN ITS ENTIRETY
Lawyers for Israel had said the suspended law enforcement officer wasn’t to blame for two deadly mass shootings that led to his ouster by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year.
The Republican governor made the suspension of Scott Israel one of his first actions after taking office in January, accusing the former sheriff of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” connected to the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 students and faculty members dead.
In his executive order suspending Israel, DeSantis also blamed the former sheriff for mishandling the response to a mass shooting at Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport that resulted in five deaths.
Israel, a Democrat, appealed his suspension to the Florida Senate, which has the authority to reinstate or remove elected officials. Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette, appointed by Senate President Bill Galvano, held a two-day hearing on the matter in June.
