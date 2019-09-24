MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Karen is approaching Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

At 11 a.m., the center of the storm was about 65 miles south-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was moving to the north at 8 mph with 40 mph winds.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles mainly to the southeast of the center.

Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days.

A north-northeastward motion with some increase in forward speed is forecast tonight through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this afternoon and then move over the western Atlantic tonight and Wednesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

* British Virgin Islands

Karen is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Wednesday:

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 8 inches.

Leeward Islands – 1 to 3 inches, isolated 5 inches.

These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

Tropical-storm-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected in the warning area by late morning. Winds could be higher on the windward sides of hills and mountains, and also in elevated terrain.