



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It was a hero’s welcome home to more than 70 veterans from three wars who are back in South Florida after taking an Honor Flight to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

“I spent three years in Vietnam. We were all 18, 19-year-old kids. I hate to tell you, when we came home, we were spit on, they called us baby killers,” recalls Vietnam Veteran Joe Pisciotti. However, on this day, “This was the best day, it was the best day, I’m so proud.”

Hundreds of family members, friends, and total strangers lined terminal 4 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to show all of these World War II, Vietnam and Korean War Veterans all the love, support, and recognition they proudly deserve.

“I couldn’t be happier now I only wish my wife was here. I lost her 6 months ago. I only wish she was here to see it,” said Korean War Veteran Robert Minlionica.

For many of these veterans it was bitter sweet, but for others it was closure.

“I’m celebrating coming home from Vietnam the way we never got. People are showing us love now,” said Vietnam War Veteran Marion Peters.

Over the weekend, 73 veterans took the Honor Flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Washington D.C. They spent the day visiting the Marine Memorial, toured the WW II and Korean War Memorials, as well as the Vietnam Wall and Arlington National Cemetery where they witnessed the Changing of the Guard.

The trip is an opportunity for these brave men and women to see the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

When they returned from their unforgettable trip, they got the surprise of a lifetime!

“I feel like I was reborn. Best thing that has happened to me. I’ve had a lot of heartache in the last 6 months this made up for it,” said Minlionica.

“We had a great time and it was the best time in 60 years. Thank you America and thank you Spirit for this trip,” said Pisciotti.

The trip was made possible thanks to the generosity of Spirit Airlines and Honor Flight South Florida, an organization that raises money so veterans from Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties can take this special trip. Click here if you would like more information on Honor Flight South Florida.