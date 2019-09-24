



TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Nearly 350 dogs will be put up for adoption in the Tampa area after being rescued from a dog breeding business in one of the largest animal seizures in Hillsborough County history and now the adoption center needs relief.

Hillsborough County was awarded the dogs after a years-long court battle in which the county alleged the dogs weren’t being properly cared for at Trish’s All Breed Grooming, a Tampa animal breeding business.

The county says the dogs are mostly small breeds like Maltese, Shih Tzus, terriers and schnauzers.

The court not only awarded Hillsborough County the animals, but prohibits the business owner from ever owning dogs again.

Animal Control began transferring the dogs from the breeding facility to the Pet Resource Center Monday morning which was already over capacity. To accommodate so many dogs, the Pet Resource Center is waiving adoption fees and working with other animal shelters and rescue groups to house the dogs already at the facility.

State law requires the rescued dogs be kept at least 30 days in case of an appeal, so none of the incoming dogs can be adopted or sent to rescue groups for at least a month.

Scott Trebatoski, the Director of the county’s Pet Resource Center, tells the Tampa Bay Times county workers found as many as 30 dogs in cages meant for just one or two at the business.

One puppy was found dead and others are in critical condition.

