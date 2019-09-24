  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Florida Voter Registration, National Voter Registration Day


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tuesday is the day when every American is reminded to do their civic duty. September 24th is National Voter Registration Day.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is set aside to let potential voters know that they can register for upcoming elections.

The unofficial holiday started back in 2012.

According to the National Day Calendar, more than 300-thousand Americans registered to vote on that inaugural National Voter Registration Day. Last year, more than 800,000 people registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day, according to its website.

Click here for the Florida Online Voter Registration page so you can vote in upcoming elections.

