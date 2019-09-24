  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Earthquake

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A magnitude six earthquake shook Puerto Rico Monday night, striking off the coast of the island in the Atlantic Ocean.

The quake hit about 49 miles north-northwest of Isabela, Puerto Rico, around 11:23 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

At least three aftershocks have followed the quake including a magnitude 4.7, USGS said.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a tweet that there was no damage but a post on Twitter showed a water main break on the western part of the island.

There is no threat of tsunami from the quake, according to a tweet from The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The magnitude six quake was the strongest to hit the island in recent years.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

Comments