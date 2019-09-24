MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A magnitude six earthquake shook Puerto Rico Monday night, striking off the coast of the island in the Atlantic Ocean.
The quake hit about 49 miles north-northwest of Isabela, Puerto Rico, around 11:23 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.
At least three aftershocks have followed the quake including a magnitude 4.7, USGS said.
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a tweet that there was no damage but a post on Twitter showed a water main break on the western part of the island.
There is no threat of tsunami from the quake, according to a tweet from The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The magnitude six quake was the strongest to hit the island in recent years.
(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.