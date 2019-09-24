



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Jury selection is scheduled to get underway Tuesday in the trial of one of three Broward sheriff’s deputy involved in the rough arrest of Delucca Rolle.

Deputy Ralph Mackey is charged with one count of falsifying records in the case.

Rolle, also known as “Lucca,” garnered national attention after a video showed his arrest by Broward sheriff’s deputies.

Rolle, 15, was arrested when deputies descended on a Tamarac McDonald’s in response to a call about a fight in the parking lot.

The cell phone video shows Delucca stop to pick up a cellphone dropped by another teen who was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

That’s when he was pepper-sprayed by a deputy, forced to the ground, and had his head slammed into the pavement

BSO’s official report says the teen bladed his body and clenched his fists prior to being pepper-sprayed.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

Rolle was initially arrested but the state decided not to go forward with charges. The video of the arrest went viral and sparked a national outcry.

The other two Broward sheriff’s officers charged in the case, Sergeant Gregory Lacerra and Deputy Christopher Krickovich, face battery and falsifying records charges.