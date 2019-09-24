HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah firefighters flooded city hall Tuesday night for a council meeting crucial for their negations with the city dealing with pay, health care and pensions.

“The effort tonight is to have the council table these issue. Resend the 6 percent pay cuts. Return back to the negation table,” said Eric Johnson.

The firefighters and the city have been locked in give and take and no progress negations for three and a half years.

Firefighters claim the city wants to cut salaries to help fund the pension and the health care costs. That take it or leave it was up for a city council vote.

“All. You guys here know I don’t get intimidated,” said Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

Hernandez had towed a hard line towards the firefighters. He was able to make a deal with police and city employees. He claims the firefighters want taxes raised to fund the pensions.

But then a surprise.

“I will set up a meeting as soon as possible and I want all you guys to be here and I mean it,” Hernandez said.

The legislation was tabled.

Hernandez wants to meet with all the firefighters and negotiators simultaneously.

“Yes I will be in the tent all these guys will be in the tent and do negations,” he said.

For the firefighters, it mission accomplished… for now.

“We are skeptical. But you know what? You prepare for the worst and hope for the best and God willing we will make things work,” Johnson said.