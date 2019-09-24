WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – A Lauderdale Lakes man found guilty in a deadly restaurant shooting in Boca Raton has been sentenced to life in prison.
On Monday, a jury convicted Samuel Walker, 34, on first-degree murder and robbery charges.
Rafael Rodriguez, 43, was working as a bartender at Josephine’s Italian Restaurant in 2013 when he was fatally shot after masked robbers stormed inside. Among items taken was a $20,000 custom Chopard watch that belonged to the restaurant’s owner.
The watch and gun used in the shooting were later pawned. Walker appeared on security video at the pawnshop, and experts testified that his DNA was present on the watch and gun.
Two other men, Quinton Sylvestre and Adalberto Montalvo, are charged in the case. Their trial dates have not been set.
