



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump says a formal impeachment inquiry by House Democrats would be a “positive for me.”

This after news that Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce an impeachment inquiry following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Trump is in New York meeting with world leaders at the United Nations. He says the country is “doing the best it’s ever done” and that Democrats are going to lose next year’s elections if they pursue impeachment.

If she does that, they say that’s a positive for me,” said President Trump.

Democrats are expected to explore whether Trump pushed Ukraine’s leader for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son during a summer phone call.

Trump said he had authorized the release of a transcript of the call on Wednesday.

So where do Florida lawmakers stand in calling for a formal impeachment inquiry?

Here is the list.

Congressman Mario Diaz Balart: “All I’ve seen as of now is speculation and conjecture, which we’ve seen in the past getting ahead of the facts. I, for one, will continue to base myself on facts and the truth.”

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz: “I have watched this President increasingly treat our nation’s laws with impunity, and listened to my constituents’ calls to address his lawless presidency. I have also carefully considered the gravity of an impeachment inquiry. New and mounting evidence indicates that he has obstructed justice, leveraged foreign aid to target political enemies, illegally blocked a whistleblower from Congress, and invited external interference into our elections. Each one, alone, constitutes a grave abuse of power. Together, I fear that our Rule of Law and Constitution will not survive such open hostility from this, or any future President. This President’s reckless and habitual disregard for our laws leaves Congress no choice. Impeachment inquiry hearings must commence immediately. To do otherwise would be a betrayal of our democracy.”

Congressman Ted Deutch: “Seeking campaign help from a foreign government is illegal, unethical, and an un-American abuse of power. Allegations that the President tied Ukrainian aid needed to combat Russian aggression to his demands are outrageous and must be fully investigated. This is now a disturbing pattern of violations of the President’s oath of office. The President’s admission that he pressured the Ukrainian president to assist his re-election campaign is further evidence of his abuse of power. His efforts to block the whistleblower complaint from coming to Congress is further evidence of his disregard for the rule of law and obstruction that was documented multiple times in the Mueller Report. The President’s refusal to separate his family’s business from the country’s business continues to enrich him and jeopardize our national priorities. The Judiciary Committee has been conducting an impeachment inquiry since March. It is time to finish the job. Americans have now seen with their own eyes the depth of this President’s wrongdoing. Sadly, almost every elected Republican has remained silent in the face of the President’s corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power. It is time to complete our investigation and draft articles of impeachment.”

Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: Mucarsel-Powell announced in June that she supported starting an impeachment inquiry. “This President has engaged in behavior that we have not seen, nor would we have allowed, from the other 44 men who have occupied that office,” she said in her statement. “This is why I support opening an impeachment inquiry into the President.”

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson: She has said in the past she supports impeachment proceedings but has not released a statement yet in regards to the latest developments.

Congressman Alcee Hastings: “President Trump’s disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution have reached new heights with the latest reports that he encouraged the leader of a foreign country to pursue investigations concerning Vice President Joe Biden, a possible political opponent in the 2020 presidential election. We know that the inspector general for the intelligence community notified Congress of a ‘credible’ and ‘urgent’ whistleblower complaint related to President Trump’s phone conversation with this foreign leader. We also know that President Trump and his Acting Director of National Intelligence continue to unlawfully resist Congress’ requests to review the whistleblower’s complaint. This continued insistence on undermining our democracy must be met with the full force and strength possessed by the United States Congress as set forth by our founding fathers in the Constitution, up to and including, Articles of Impeachment.”

Congresswoman Donna Shalala: “I swore an oath to defend the Constitution. The allegations surrounding President Trump’s actions are extremely disturbing. If true – that President Trump attempted to use the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival – this would represent an abuse of power, a serious threat to our national security, and an attempt to undermine the very foundations of our democracy. The Acting Director of National Intelligence must provide Congress with the whistleblower’s complaint, along with the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s Report, no later than Thursday when he is scheduled to appear in front of the House Intelligence Committee. If the Acting Director of National Intelligence chooses to violate the law and not hand over both the report and complaint to Congress, together with any transcripts related to the allegations in the report, I have no other choice but to support beginning an impeachment investigation.”

Congresswoman Lois Frankel: “It is obvious that President Trump knows no boundaries when advancing his own personal interests. The latest allegations that the President pressured the President of Ukraine to investigate a political opponent and is blocking a whistleblower’s complaint detailing those actions, if true, represent a clear abuse of power and impeachable offense. The American people deserve the truth. I join all those calling for impeachment proceedings.”

Congressman Charlie Crist: “President Trump is not above the law. Withholding aid from a sovereign, vulnerable nation in exchange for domestic political gain is a crime. This isn’t partisan,” he tweeted on September 24. “It’s about right vs. wrong. That’s why I’m calling for formal impeachment proceedings to begin immediately.”

Congressman Val Demings: Demings told CNN last month that the evidence contained in the Mueller report was sufficient for Democrats to take the next, fateful step. “I believe it’s pretty clear that the President made numerous attempts to obstruct justice or obstructed justice,” Demings, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “And so I believe, based on that information, as I did a month ago, that we have enough to begin those proceedings.”

Congressman Darren Soto: Soto tweeted on September 12 that he supported an impeachment inquiry. “Per Chair Nadler, @HouseJudiciary is already in impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted. “I’m supportive as it’s our oversight duties. Trump is accused of obstructing justice, hush money to cover up affairs, & violating Emoluments Clause. I remain open-minded about impeachment.”