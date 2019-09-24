Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With hepatitis A spreading in Florida, here’s an analysis of the 10 counties with the largest increases in cases.
The analysis, which stretches a 10 week-period that ended Saturday, also shows the percentage increases in those counties during the period:
- Volusia: 62 cases, 36 percent
- Brevard: 46 cases, 74 percent
- Pinellas: 40 cases, 12 percent
- Citrus: 38 cases, 152 percent
- Manatee: 38 cases: 46 percent
- Lee: 37 cases, 97 percent
- Pasco: 37 cases, 10 percent
- Lake: 31 cases, 34 percent
- Sarasota: 31 cases, 100 percent
- Hillsborough: 26 cases, 23 percent
As of Saturday, Pasco County had the most reported hepatitis A cases this year, with 392. It was followed by Pinellas County, with 363 cases, and Volusia County with 236 cases, according to a Department of Health report.
