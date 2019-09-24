  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With hepatitis A spreading in Florida, here’s an analysis of the 10 counties with the largest increases in cases.

The analysis, which stretches a 10 week-period that ended Saturday, also shows the percentage increases in those counties during the period:

  • Volusia: 62 cases, 36 percent
  • Brevard: 46 cases, 74 percent
  • Pinellas: 40 cases, 12 percent
  • Citrus: 38 cases, 152 percent
  • Manatee: 38 cases: 46 percent
  • Lee: 37 cases, 97 percent
  • Pasco: 37 cases, 10 percent
  • Lake: 31 cases, 34 percent
  • Sarasota: 31 cases, 100 percent
  • Hillsborough: 26 cases, 23 percent

As of Saturday, Pasco County had the most reported hepatitis A cases this year, with 392. It was followed by Pinellas County, with 363 cases, and Volusia County with 236 cases, according to a Department of Health report.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s Christine Sexton contributed to this report.)

