TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A year-long investigation into an organized retail crime operation involving a Tamarac pawn shop resulted in the arrests of two people on Tuesday.
Broward Sheriff’s investigators dubbed their investigation into a suspected fencing operation at Richie’s Pawn, at 5227 N State Road 7, operation “Getting Rich” as a spin on the shop’s name.
According to sheriff’s investigators, two pawn shop employees would give ‘boosters’ a list of the items they wanted to have in their shop and they would bring them back in their original packaging – untouched and unopened.
Stolen items recovered at the store included air dryers, expensive tools, and over the counter medications Zyrtec and Nexium.
The store’s management also ran recovery addiction centers and those were the type of people they hired to go out and steal merchandise, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tuesday morning, sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the store. Sheriff’s investigators said the two suspects arrested knowingly sold stolen merchandise and will face numerous felony counts of organized dealing in stolen property. Another arrest is still pending.
Sheriff’s investigators said the stolen goods represent a loss of millions of dollars in tax revenue.
You must log in to post a comment.