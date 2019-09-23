MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cellphone video showing police restraining a man outside of a Brickell bar and a woman coming to his defense has now gone viral.

The video lasts just a few seconds, but it shows a police officer restraining a man on the ground and a woman coming to his aid.

It happened at around 1 a.m. outside Barú Latin Bar, in the 900 block of S. Brickell Plaza, in Mary Brickell Village.

WATCH THE VIDEO IN ITS ENTIRETY:

The man, taken to the ground by police, had been asked to leave the establishment but had refused, according to the owner of the bar.

The woman is captured on video using her purse in an attempt to strike the first officer.

A second police officer is then seen pushing the woman away from the first officer and then the video shows the woman getting up from the ground, taking off her high-heel shoe and striking the officer in the face.

“People like… a big noise like ra, ra, ra,” Caesar Mite says he ran inside for safety.

“I just go inside to the other side of the door there’s like a little fan there so I stay there just waiting.”

“I was so afraid because you never know when people can take out a gun out or something”

Hector Antunez, the bar owner issued a statement, which read in part:

“The fight took place in the patio of Mary Brickell after they left our establishment, proving that asking them to leave was a good decision in our bouncers. Our priority is to ensure the safety of our guests and staff at all times”

Police tell CBS4 that they are investigating the incident, but have not made any arrests at this time.