MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center announced the formation of Tropical Storm Lorenzo over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.
At 11 a.m. Tropical Storm Lorenzo was about 255 miles of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, it had maximum winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 18 mph.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.
A motion toward the west-northwest is expected starting tonight, and this is forecast to continue through the middle of the week. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should pass well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight.
Additional strengthening is forecast, and Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
