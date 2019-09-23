MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida drivers! Interstate 95 road closures will begin Monday night and continue for the next two weeks.
The closures will allo contractors to install five overhead sign structures for the $800 million dollar redesign and reconstruction of I-395 in Downtown Miami.
FDOT will shut down all lanes in one direction. Closures begin at 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes from State Road 112 to the 836. The road is expected to reopen Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m.
To help drivers get around these closures, the dates, times and alternate routes have been announced.
All southbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 112/I-195 to SR 836/I-395 on the following dates and time:
- Monday, September 23, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, September 24, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Thursday, September 26, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Drivers on southbound I-95 can:
- Exit at the eastbound I-195 ramp, then exit at North Miami Avenue
- Go south on North Miami Avenue, then turn left on NE 14 Street
- Turn right on NE 2 Avenue, then turn right on NE 13 Street
- Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp
Drivers on eastbound SR 112 can:
- Exit at NW 12 Avenue; then go south on NW 12 Avenue
- Access the eastbound SR 836 ramp, then enter the southbound I-95 ramp
Drivers on westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway can:
- Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and head south, then turn right on NE 13 Street
- Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp
—
All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 on the following dates and time:
- Wednesday, September 25, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, October 1, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, October 2, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Thursday, October 3, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, October 9, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Thursday, October 10, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Drivers on northbound I-95 can:
- Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard
- Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp
- Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:
- Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue
- Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
Drivers in Miami Beach can:
- Access SR 907/Alton Road to westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway
- Access the northbound I-95 ramp
For more information, visit I-395miami.com.
Also, if you drive on the Palmetto Expressway, get ready to pay if you want to use the new express lanes. Tolls are now in effect for both directions of the express lanes.
