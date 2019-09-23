



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida drivers! Interstate 95 road closures will begin Monday night and continue for the next two weeks.

The closures will allo contractors to install five overhead sign structures for the $800 million dollar redesign and reconstruction of I-395 in Downtown Miami.

FDOT will shut down all lanes in one direction. Closures begin at 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes from State Road 112 to the 836. The road is expected to reopen Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m.

To help drivers get around these closures, the dates, times and alternate routes have been announced.

All southbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 112/I-195 to SR 836/I-395 on the following dates and time:

Monday, September 23, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday, September 24, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 26, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers on southbound I-95 can:

Exit at the eastbound I-195 ramp, then exit at North Miami Avenue

Go south on North Miami Avenue, then turn left on NE 14 Street

Turn right on NE 2 Avenue, then turn right on NE 13 Street

Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp

Drivers on eastbound SR 112 can:

Exit at NW 12 Avenue; then go south on NW 12 Avenue

Access the eastbound SR 836 ramp, then enter the southbound I-95 ramp

Drivers on westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway can:

Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and head south, then turn right on NE 13 Street

Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 on the following dates and time:

Wednesday, September 25, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 1, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 2, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 3, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 9, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 10, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers on northbound I-95 can:

Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard

Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp

Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:

Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue

Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

Drivers in Miami Beach can:

Access SR 907/Alton Road to westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway

Access the northbound I-95 ramp

For more information, visit I-395miami.com.

Also, if you drive on the Palmetto Expressway, get ready to pay if you want to use the new express lanes. Tolls are now in effect for both directions of the express lanes.

