HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in a car outside of Hialeah Hospital.
For several hours, police blocked off the scene near East 25th Street and 7th Avenue.
Hialeah Fire Rescue transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.
Crime scene investigators took pictures of the vehicle at Hialeah Hospital and collected evidence. The passenger side window appeared to have a bullet hole.
It’s unclear where the shooting took place. Officers questioned two young men sitting in the back of patrol cars, but they have not said if they have any suspects in custody.
