



producers of the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and soon Palm Beachrecently wrapped up its third Home Show of 2019, at Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Tens of thousands of show-goers had the opportunity to peruse new products and the latest trends, interact with experts and take advantage of special offers offered exclusively at show.

The Home Show is the perfect, one-stop shop destination to find everything needed for the home, both inside and out. Select from thousands of products and services such as: flooring; home automation and security; bathroom and kitchen remodeling products; hurricane shutters and impact windows; landscaping and artificial turf, patio furniture; hot tubs and pools; fine art and décor; appliances and BBQ grills; furniture; and much more.

Not just for homeowners, the Home Show gives industry professionals an opportunity to establish new relationships.

Exhibitors at the Miami Home Show included: Supreme Aluminum, The Spa King of South Florida, ASP Windows and Doors, HomeKO, Extreme Decks, Studio PGRB, Indigo Doors, Multimo Beds, Marrinox Stainless, Extreme Woodwork, Williams Sonoma Home, Belamo Design, Arkimodel, Velum Design, The Tile Empire, My Hibachi BBQ, FBS (Fortified and Ballistic Security,) Wright’s Impact Windows and Doors, Sobre Mesa Wood Creations, Puppy Robot USA, Absolute Oudoor Living, Bath Fitter, Billiards Florida, Florida Power & Light, Generator SuperCenter, Goldin Solar, Harrison Awnings, Indigo Doors, LBU Lighting, Kitchen Tune-Up, Mirada Blinds, Paradise Grilling Systems, Pro-Form Roofing Co., Sobre Mesa Wood Creations, Unlimited Solar, Tropical Tile & Marble, USA Screen Doors and Windows, Zensa Design and Iberia Tiles.

Some other features were:

At a surprise reveal, four Interior Designers presented a room vignette inspired by local TV news personalities. Michael Zavala (Zavala Concepts) for Santi y Laurita, MIX 98.3; Debbie Travin (DLT Interiors) for Roxanne Vargas, NBC 6 South Florida; Francy Arria (Max Space Design and Décor) for Jennifer Correa, CBS4 Miami; and Roberta Black (RB Design) for Liane Morejon, WPLG Local 10.

Martin Amado, Design Expert & TV Host of SoFlo HOME PROJECT and author of One-Day Room Makeovers spoke about how to get the designer look for less.

El Flow de Miami’s dynamic duo, Santi y Laurita held a meet and greet and Casados y Complicados book signing at Michael Zavala’s room vignette designed in their honor.

DIY self-taught designer, Galey Gravenstein converted a 20 foot, CEPODS™ shipping container into a modern coastal and cozy, living room! Situated at the entrance of the Home Show, visitors were able to ask questions and take photos with this social media superstar!

The Fort Lauderdale Design and Remodeling Show will take place November 22-24, 2019 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center. Meet Carter Oosterhouse from TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” visit room vignettes designed by Viviana Galetto (Viviana Galetto Designs,) Kathryn Marsh (Kathryn Interiors); and Perla Lichi (Perla Lichi Design); and Renan Rodriguez (Rozu Designs.)

Find information and buy tickets at www.homeshows.net and follow @FLHomeShows on social media. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, November 21 and SAVE $3.00.

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under.

