DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a man who robbed a Davie bank on Monday.
According to the FBI, the robbery took place at around 10:40 a.m. at a Chase bank branch located at 6529 Nova Dr.
The man, implying he had a weapon, went to a teller and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Surveillance cameras captured a picture of the suspect. He was wearing a white, dark blue and yellow hoodie with the word “MOTORSPORTS” across the chest and a “K” emblazoned on the upper-left side.
There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information that can help identify the bank robber is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.
