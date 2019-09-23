FORT LAUDERDALE – Nearly two dozen cars were broken into overnight Sunday in Imperial Point.

A Ring doorbell camera from a house on NE 55th Street caught one of the vandals in action. On the video, a young man can be seen smashing a car window and pulling out the glass.

In the background, you can see someone running from the house across the street with the camera on him the entire time as he flicks on the light.

Police said the suspects, which appeared to be young men, knocked out windows of at least 19 cars but did not take anything.

“We found that not only did our car get vandalized, we have a neighbor over here, over there, down here, pretty much everyone in a couple block radius,” Tony Santamarina said.

Cars were hit until the area from NE 55th Court to 56th Street.

Another victim, High Higgins, said, “They just went in and opened up the center counsel and just threw everything out so everything was on the seat. Everything was all over the place.”

“He couldn’t really see so he hit the light and that’s where we can really see him and he was going through everything there was a little blood around here,” Santamarina said.

Blood was found on the driver’s side door of a few cars was swabbed for DNA.

“These individuals have no fear. They don’t care about cameras, apparently they just go in and do it and they will get caught. The police department around here is pretty thorough,” Tony Santamarina, said.

Neighbors told CBS4 they believe the suspects were looking for weapons as they only rummaged through the center consoles, a place where one might keep a gun.