



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown has been ordered by a Miami judge to appear Tuesday for a deposition over a $10 million condo battle with his former Miami landlord.

The deposition, which will be videotaped according to court documents obtained by CBSMiami, was originally scheduled for May as part of a civil lawsuit that alleges he caused major damage to the multi-million dollar Sunny Isles Beach condominium he was renting in early 2018.

The landlord company, Aqualina 1402 LLC, launched the lawsuit last year over damage to the condo and furniture. The deadline for his deposition was Tuesday, September 17, 2019 but he never appeared.

The attorney for the landlord, George Minski, said previously, “There was some kind of altercation in the unit, which led to him throwing a vase off the balcony – it’s the 14th floor- off the balcony, and this 3 to 4-foot vase, by good fortune, fell into the hot tub and there was nobody in the hot tub. When the police arrived, they described that there was broken mirrors, broken tables, other pieces of furniture were broken. The condominium association then ordered Mr. Brown to vacate for violating the rules. When he vacated, the owner went back in and it looked like there had been a real large college party in the unit.”

That all happened after Brown claimed that $80,000 in cash was missing from the condominium along with his 9mm automatic gun.

Brown called police, who questioned a cleaning crew but filed no charges. Meanwhile, Brown allegedly went into a rage and that when he began throwing things off the balcony.

Minski went on to say Brown agreed to pay for the damages in lieu of charges being filed. The lawsuit was filed when Brown refused to pay. The damages were estimated to be about $100,000.

Brown grew up in Liberty City and played high school football at Miami Norland.

Brown is one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers but was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after wearing out his welcome in both cities. The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape. He played in one game, and then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Sunday, Brown went on a Twitter rant on his first NFL Sunday without a team, announcing he was done for good with the league that exiled him. Even though, he claimed, it had been more lenient toward others facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Miami deposition has nothing to do with the rape and sexual misconduct allegations.