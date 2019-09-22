Comments
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for Semaj Major who went missing in Miami Gardens.
The 10-year-old went missing on Saturday in the area of the 3000 block of NW 213th Terrace.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with ”Fairway Elementary” on the front, blue shorts and unknown colored sneakers.
Semaj is 4-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, which authorities said he is wearing in an afro.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Miami Gardens Police Department at (305) 474-6473.
