MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The yearly Escape to Miami Triathlon went swimmingly Sunday thanks to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards who volunteered their time.
The six volunteers paddled alongside differently-abled athletes to make sure they safely made it to the finish line.
“It was important for us to be here and make sure anybody was given aid that may have need any aid in case of any accident,” said Roy Anania with MDFR Ocean Rescue. “That’s what we train for at Ocean Rescue. We’re always ready and proud to serve.”
In addition to the MDFR Ocean Rescue lifeguards, “power buddies” helped propel those with disabilities so they could “experience the thrill and camaraderie of crossing the finish line as a team.”
