MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized Sunday morning after an allegedly drunk driver slammed into his cruiser.
It all happened at 4:23 a.m. as Trooper Carl Vincent was investigating a traffic crash on State Road 7 just north of NW 191 Street.
Vincent, who was blocking the outside left lane, was working in his cruiser when a black Chrysler sedan slammed into him.
Jason Murray, the driver of the black Chrysler, was arrested for DUI by another trooper.
He is charged with DUI with damage to property or person and his bond was set $1,000.
Vincent was taken to Aventura hospital with minor injuries.
