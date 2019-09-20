MIAMI (CBSMiami) – I-95 road closures will be starting Monday night and continue over the next two weeks, allowing contractors to install five overhead sign structures for the $800 million dollar redesign and reconstruction of I-395 in Downtown Miami.
“This is a major closure because these structures span 89 to 119 feet and weigh from 23,000 to 33,000 pounds each, so we have to close the entire roadway,” explained I-395 Design Project spokesman Oscar Gonzalez. “We don’t want cars driving underneath as we install these giant structures.”
To help drivers get around these closures, the dates, times and alternate routes have been announced.
All southbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 112/I-195 to SR 836/I-395 on the following dates and time:
- Monday, September 23, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, September 24, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Thursday, September 26, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Drivers on southbound I-95 can:
- Exit at the eastbound I-195 ramp, then exit at North Miami Avenue
- Go south on North Miami Avenue, then turn left on NE 14 Street
- Turn right on NE 2 Avenue, then turn right on NE 13 Street
- Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp
Drivers on eastbound SR 112 can:
- Exit at NW 12 Avenue; then go south on NW 12 Avenue
- Access the eastbound SR 836 ramp, then enter the southbound I-95 ramp
Drivers on westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway can:
- Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and head south, then turn right on NE 13 Street
- Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp
—
All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 on the following dates and time:
- Wednesday, September 25, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, October 1, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, October 2, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Thursday, October 3, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, October 9, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Thursday, October 10, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Drivers on northbound I-95 can:
- Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard
- Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp
- Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:
- Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue
- Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
Drivers in Miami Beach can:
- Access SR 907/Alton Road to westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway
- Access the northbound I-95 ramp
For more information, visit I-395miami.com.
