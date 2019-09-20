WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a drunk driver who died in a crash has dropped the name of Tiger Woods’ girlfriend.
The lawsuit initially named Woods, his girlfriend Erica Herman and The Woods restaurant. His name was dropped from the litigation in June.
Attorney Spencer Kuvin said he’s no longer pursuing Herman in connection with the December 10th crash that killed Nicholas Immesberger. He says the claims against the couple could be revived later.
The lawsuit says Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the crash. It also claimed Herman recruited him as a bartender there despite knowing he was an alcoholic.
Attorney Barry Postman, who represents the couple and the restaurant, says Kuvin had no reason to sue them.
