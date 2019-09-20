MELBOURNE BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — When Hurricane Dorian swept up Florida’s coast, an estimated eight thousand sea turtle nests in a state wildlife refuge were carried out to sea.
The University of Central Florida said Friday that a recent survey conducted at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach shows the storm washed away 45% of green turtle nests.
Researchers say other turtle species dodged a bullet because the peak of their seasons passed before the storm, unlike green turtles. Dorian washed away 20% or 2,260 of the loggerhead nests from this season, and one leatherback nest.
But the turtles aren’t doomed. Scientists have already seen more than 400 new green turtle nests since Dorian.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.