



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The New England Patriots have released Antonio Brown, ending his short but controversial-filled stint with the team.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” Patriots spokesperson Stacey James said. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

The 31-year-old wide receiver signed with the Patriots on Sept. 7, hours after the Raiders released him. That release came after a summer of disruptions with the Raiders, including Brown reportedly threatening Oakland GM Mike Mayock.

Brown’s former trainer then filed a civil lawsuit early last week, accusing him of multiple instances of sexual assault and one instance of forcible rape.

The Miami native was not immediately punished by the NFL, but the league did interview the accuser on Monday. A meeting with Brown was expected to be held in the coming weeks.

More negative attention came when Sports Illustrated reported on numerous allegations of Brown refusing to pay workers in a story that included an allegation of Brown making an unwanted sexual advance toward an artist. That artist later informed Sports Illustrated that Brown sent her intimidating text messages after the story went public.

Brown made his Patriots debut on Sunday in Miami, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins.

He spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Steelers, where he earned four First Team All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowl selections.