MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade corrections officer is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman he was supervising on house arrest.
Yulian Gonzalez, an 11-year employee of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections, is being held without bond Friday night.
The 36-year-old is charged with four counts of armed sexual battery and four counts of armed kidnapping.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said Gonzalez would force the woman to have sex with him by threatening to return her to custody.
In a statement to CBS4 News, the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections director said, in part:
“This investigation demonstrates our firm commitment to maintaining the public trust. We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public. MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”
