MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Parkland father is using the stage to share fond memories and pay tribute to his son lost in the tragic shooting.

Manuel Oliver’s one-man performance show “Guac: My Son, My Hero” kicked off Friday night in Miami Beach.

Oliver has been using the arts to keep his son’s legacy alive.

“The show is a roller coaster of emotions. I’m pretty sure at the end of the day, you will enjoy coming here,” Oliver said.

Joaquin was one of 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It’s too late for us to save Joaquin but it’s very early for us to just keep on doing what we do to get your kids safe,” Oliver said.

The roughly hour and a half show has stand-up comedy, videos and even a live painting. There’s also a message of reform.

“We need policies put in place to achieve things in the school so they can change,” one audience member to CBS 4 News.

“We work with kids. We want that protection for us,” another audience member said.

The show kicked off at The Colony Theatre in Miami Beach. The next stop is New York City. In 2020, the tour will ramp up its efforts by visiting key states during an election year.

“Joaquin lived his life with passion and his parents are living out his legacy,” executive producer Yael Silver said.

As for Oliver, he believes his show will inspire people to fight for change.

“OK, I can be a part of a solution before this hits me or my family. That’s the goal,” he said.

For more information about the show, visit http://www.guacmysonmyhero.com.