MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rains are possible over the Northern Leeward Islands today from Hurricane Jerry.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was about 155 miles east-northeast of Barbuda. It was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

A gradual weakening trend is forecast to continue today, but Jerry is expected to remain a hurricane during the next few days.

A west-northwest to northwest motion at a decreasing forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will move north of the northern Leeward Islands later today, pass well north of Puerto Rico on Saturday, and be well east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin

* St. Barthelemy

* Saba and St. Eustatius

Jerry is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with isolated maximum totals of 4 to 6 inches from Barbuda northwest across St. Maarten, Anguilla, and Anegada. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.

Jerry is forecast to produce total rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 3 inches across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch areas later today.

Swells generated by Jerry are affecting portions of the northern Leeward Islands. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.