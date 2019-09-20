Comments
MARATHON (CBSMiami) – A 13-year-old girl was arrested after she threatened to shoot a teacher at Marathon Middle/High School.
The teacher reported the incident to School Resource Officer Timothy Tedesco Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. She said when she asked the girl to move her seat and the girl replied that she was, “Gonna get a gun a bust a cap in her (expletive).”
The student was removed from class and her bags were searched. No weapons were found.
The girl’s residence was also searched and no weapons were found.
The girl was charged with interfering with school functions. She was then turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and later released to her parents after she was given a court date.
